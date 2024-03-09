Tumakuru: Seer, aide held for sexually abusing minor

TUMAKURU: In a late night operation on Thursday, a team led by Superintendent of Police Ashok KV arrested Bala Manjunatha Swamiji, 37, and his associate K Abhilash of Vidhya Chowdeshwari temple near Huliyurdurga for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in a temple at Hangarahalli in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district.

They were arrested under the POCSO Act. The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody on Friday. Abhilash is a trustee of Vidhya Chowdeshwari temple.

In a complaint with CEN crime police filed through Abhilash on February 10, the swamiji alleged that a gang led by HS Abhishek of Hosakere village in Kunigal taluk has been blackmailing him for money. The swamiji alleged that Abhishek has been threatening him that he has a video clip in which he (swamiji) is seen with a woman in a compromising position.

A woman from Bengaluru, Rajesh of Vijaya Kaali temple near Pandavapura, Srinivas and Chetan of Kavanapura village in Ramanagara district, and Nandish of Kunigal are other members of the gang, the swamiji stated in his complaint.

‘Minor sexually assaulted for 3 yrs’

In the meantime, the woman filed a complaint with the police accusing the swamiji and his associate of sexually assaulting her.

“She was allegedly sexually assaulted for three years. She was a minor when she was abused. The swamiji was in touch with her till January 2024. She just turned major and we have taken action against the accused under the POCSO Act,” Ashok told TNIE.

According to sources, the SP launched the late night operation as the swamiji is highly influential and enjoys the support of several top politicians in the state.