Karnataka: Building plans for 4000 sqft plots also go online

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday introduced Nambike Nakshe, a decentralised automated online approval process.

Addressing a press conference, he said all residential constructions, up to four units on a site of up to 50x80 sqft dimension, can now get their building plans approved online from authorized architects or engineers through the new scheme ‘Nambike Nakshe’ (Trust Map).

“This process eliminates the painful process of running from pillar to post in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) offices to obtain approvals for building plans,” Shivakumar said, and added that standardized and simplified property tax payment system and khata issue system will be in place.

The DCM stated that these schemes are introduced under the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative. “Nambike Nakshe is a trust-based system in which the architects and engineers are empowered to self-declare the plan online and obtain the sanction plan by paying specified fees. This will save precious time for the public and also eliminate corruption,” he explained.

The engineers and architects must be registered with BBMP to be eligible to obtain online sanction plans for their clients. The submitted building plans will be evaluated using technology. Fees also can be paid online. Last year, 9,000 people were issued sanction plans and the number is likely to go up to 10,000 this year, he added.