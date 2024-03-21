Karnataka Governor returns 'temple bill' to govt seeking clarification

BENGALURU: Seeking clarification, the Karnataka Governor has sent back to the government a bill that sought to collect funds from temples with over Rs 10 lakh annual income, citing that a case concerning the earlier related act and amendments made to it is still pending in Supreme Court.

The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed by both Houses of the legislature on February 29.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought more clarification as to whether the amendment can be made during the pendency of the case, specifically when the entire Act has already been struck down by the High Court and case in appeal is at the stage of final hearing in the Supreme Court.

Further, has the state government conceptualised any legislation to encompass other religious bodies in a similar fashion as this Bill, he has asked.

"Therefore, it is directed to return the file to the state government with a direction to re-submit the file with the clarifications," according to the Raj Bhavan.

Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy told PTI the Governor has sought some clarification and the clarification will be sent by the government.