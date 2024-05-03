Paresh Mesta death case: BJP accuses Hemant Nimbalkar of favouring then Siddaramaiah govt

KARWAR: The Paresh Mesta death case of 2018 has returned as a point of contention in the 2024 polls, with Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar facing the heat from the BJP, which is accusing her husband and senior police officer Hemant Nimbalkar of favouring the then Siddaramaiah dispensation during the investigation.

The case has since been closed, after the CBI filed a ‘B’ report, stating a lack of concrete evidence to term it a murder. However, it is still being politicised in the district with both Congress and BJP squabbling over it. Anjali’s husband is on BJP’s radar for cases booked against Hindu activists during that time.

The issue reignited when the BJP protested over student Neha Hiremath’s murder, when Minister for Ports and Fisheries Mankal Vaidya stated that “BJP just needs a dead body for politics”, indirectly pointing towards the 2018 issue.