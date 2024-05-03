Support Mrinal Hebbalkar in LS polls, Hubballi murder victim's father urges people

BELAGAVI: The parents of Neha Hiremath, the student who was brutally killed on a college campus in Hubballi, visited the residence of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Thursday to thank her for giving all the needed support to the family in these difficult times.
Neha’s father, Niranjan Hiremath, on the occasion said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came home to express his support after his daughter was killed, and assured of a thorough investigation. Niranjan, a Congress councilor of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, also said that the CM said the government would ensure that the killer also gets the stringent punishment.
Niranjan also appreciated the role played by Hebbalkar in standing by his family in the difficult times and said that she would also raise the issue of Neha’s death in the Assembly. He appealed to the people to support Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of Laxmi Hebbalkar, who was contesting the Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate from Belagavi.
Niranjan said that he would want the people to support Mrinal to raise the issue of Neha’s murder in the Parliament in the coming days. He thanked all the leaders irrespective of their political affiliations and the student associations, including ABVP, for supporting the family. Niranjan said the incident of Neha’s murder had been raised by several politicians, including PM Narendra Modi, with the sole aim of giving justice to the bereaved family.