Support Mrinal Hebbalkar in LS polls, Hubballi murder victim's father urges people

BELAGAVI: The parents of Neha Hiremath, the student who was brutally killed on a college campus in Hubballi, visited the residence of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Thursday to thank her for giving all the needed support to the family in these difficult times.

Neha’s father, Niranjan Hiremath, on the occasion said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came home to express his support after his daughter was killed, and assured of a thorough investigation. Niranjan, a Congress councilor of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, also said that the CM said the government would ensure that the killer also gets the stringent punishment.