Whodunnit? Thousands of trees burnt inside Kodagu reserve forest

MADIKERI: Thousands of trees were illegally felled inside the reserve forest area close to Talacauvery sanctuary in Kodagu. The incident came to light after Kodagu Ekikarana Members highlighted the issue after visiting the spot. Suspecting involvement of foresters in the act, they have filed a complaint in this regard with the Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna.

Located on the edge of Talacauvery Sanctuary, Mundrote Forest Range of Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest area is home to over 6,000 species of trees and plants. However, thousands of trees have been axed illegally inside the reserve forest area and three accused have been booked in the case.

In a move to erase evidence, they burned the axed trees risking the spread of forest fire across the Talacauvery sanctuary region.

When Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga forum members visited the spot, they found that over 5 acres of reserve forest land was allegedly cleared by the encroachers.

Virajpet DCF Jaganath shared that the department is still ascertaining if the chopping was carried out in the reserve forest area or at the private land touching the reserve forest area.

Nevertheless, FIR filed by the department states that the incident took place in the reserve forest area. “Stringent action will be taken against the culprits,” DCF added.