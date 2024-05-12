Politics over sex scandal: Need to separate grain from chaff

Politics over the sex scandal, allegedly involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, is getting more intense by the day. There is no letup in the political slugfest even after the curtains came down on the fiercely fought Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, although four phases of polling remain in other parts of the country.

Allegations and counter-allegations are flying thick and fast, vitiating the atmosphere. The fairness of the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being questioned; JDS is accusing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of being responsible for circulating the videos and compromising the privacy of several women, and has appealed to the Governor to advise the chief minister to drop him from the ministry; BJP-JDS are demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI); Congress is accusing the regional party of trying to divert the attention from the main case and the BJP of shielding the accused and launching a witch hunt against its leaders.

Meanwhile, many audio clips and cases registered earlier against the dramatis personae are tumbling out of the closet. It’s turning out to be a free-for-all. Leaders cutting across party lines – including those from the party in power in the state – are trying to make their points and trading charges with each other.

In an election rally in Shivamogga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that 400 women were raped. From where did he get this number? Was it just election rhetoric? Did he or his party provide that information to the SIT probing the case? Won’t such comments from top leaders impact the probe?

Not just Congress, the JDS and BJP, too, must refrain from politicising the case, while they have every right to continue their fight for justice.