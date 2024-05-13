Three missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: In a tragic incident, three children lost their lives after drowning in the sewage treatment plant located on Indi road at the outskirts of Vijayapura.
The children who went missing on Sunday morning, were found dead on Monday as their bodies were recovered from the plant.
The deceased, identified as Anushka Dahinde (9), her sibling Vijay Dahinde (7), and Mihir Janagouli (7), the victims hailed from different areas, with two from Gadag district and one from Vijayapura city.
All three children went missing from the house located at Chabuksawar Darga, off Ashram Road.
According to APMC Police, the children had gone from the house on Sunday morning at around 10.00 am for a camel ride. After the ride, the children reportedly went in search of the camel. The CCTVs installed near their house shows the movements of the three children together.
After the children failed to return home even after hours, the panicked parents began frantically searching for them. But even after a prolonged search, their parents and relatives found no clue about them, they filed a missing report at the APMC police station. Despite efforts to locate them, their whereabouts remained unknown until Monday afternoon.
The parents of the children, were inconsolable. The parents, their relatives and neighbours who arrived at the spot, expressed their anguish against the City Corporation. They alleged that the tragic incident took place because of the negligence of the Corporation which failed to install safety measures.
They said that if the proper barricades and fences had been installed and the security guards were working, this incident would not have occured.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sunanda Kumasi, the Corporator of the area expressed shock and grief over the incident. She however blamed the City Corporation officials and the Contractor for the mishap. “Recently, for the repair the contractor had removed the fences. But after the completion of work, he failed to cover the fence again. The second reason for the tragic incident is the inactive security guards. The guards should have been staying active at the site which would have helped in preventing the incident. When we tried to find out how the incident took place, we found that the CCTV camera installed at the treatment plant had become nonfunctional." she said.
She said that considering the seriousness of the incident, she would request the Commissioner to call for an emergency meeting for taking suitable action on installing fences, hiring active security guards and installing working CCTV cameras.