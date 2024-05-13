Three missing children found dead in sewage treatment plant in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: In a tragic incident, three children lost their lives after drowning in the sewage treatment plant located on Indi road at the outskirts of Vijayapura.

The children who went missing on Sunday morning, were found dead on Monday as their bodies were recovered from the plant.

The deceased, identified as Anushka Dahinde (9), her sibling Vijay Dahinde (7), and Mihir Janagouli (7), the victims hailed from different areas, with two from Gadag district and one from Vijayapura city.

All three children went missing from the house located at Chabuksawar Darga, off Ashram Road.

According to APMC Police, the children had gone from the house on Sunday morning at around 10.00 am for a camel ride. After the ride, the children reportedly went in search of the camel. The CCTVs installed near their house shows the movements of the three children together.

After the children failed to return home even after hours, the panicked parents began frantically searching for them. But even after a prolonged search, their parents and relatives found no clue about them, they filed a missing report at the APMC police station. Despite efforts to locate them, their whereabouts remained unknown until Monday afternoon.