Two held in Karnataka for uploading obscene videos allegedly of Prajwal Revanna

HASSAN: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) late on Saturday night arrested two youths in Hassan City for posting on social media obscene videos and photos allegedly showing Hassan JDS-BJP Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.

Six SIT officials from Bengaluru arrived in Hassan on Saturday night, taking Likith Gowda and Chetan into custody. The two were interrogated for over four-and-a-half hours at the Cyber crime police station in Hassan. Likith hails from Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk, while Chetan is from Yelagunda village of Hassan taluk. The two are said to be BJP workers. SIT officials took both in separate vehicles to their villages for spot mahazars. The duo had allegedly put up obscene photos of Prajwal on Facebook and later deleted them.

Sources said SIT officials recovered a pen drive from Likhith and are continuing the investigation.

On April 23, the cyber crime police in Hassan registered cases against Naveen Gowda and six others for allegedly posting obscene photos of Prajwal on social media and also distributing them to the public. The cases were registered based on a complaint filed by JDS worker and advocate Poornachandra Tejasvi.