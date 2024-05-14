Arkalgud MLA Manju files plaint against Congress worker

BENGALURU: A day after Arkalgud JDS MLA A Manju was suspected of leaking the pen drives allegedly containing the explicit videos of his own party’s Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the former approached SIT officials at their office in CID building here and filed a complaint against Congress worker Naveen Gowda.

In a social media post on Sunday, Naveen, who is among the suspects to have leaked the videos, said he had given the pen drive to Manju on April 21 and soon after, it was widely distributed on the streets of Hassan. Manju could have leaked the videos, he posted.

“I do not know who Naveen Gowda is. I have never met him. I have filed a complaint against him with the SIT. I want the truth to come out. I do not know why I am being targeted now. I filed the complaint so that people do not think that I am behind leaking the contents of the pen drives. This might be an attempt to create a rift between me and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda,” Manju told reporters outside the CID building.

He said no one in JDS knows where Prajwal Revanna is. “Through newspaper reports I came to know that Prajwal has cancelled his return tickets. Such incidents should not happen anywhere. Those who are behind leaking the videos have to be punished. I met Revanna in the jail and spoke to him. I also met Deve Gowda,” Manju said.

Meanwhile, a team of SIT officers has camped in Hassan searching for the remaining accused, wanted in leaking the contents of the pen drives. A team of FSL experts visited Prajwal’s MP Quarters on RC Road in Hassan to collect evidence.

Heavy police deployment was made near Parappana Agrahara after some JDS leaders and workers started gathering near the prison after Revanna was granted bail earlier. One KSRP platoon along with the Electronics City subdivision police were deployed. All entry roads to the jail were barricaded. Prison officials had not allowed anybody to meet Revanna from Friday till Monday.