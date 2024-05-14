Karnataka: Woman dies alighting from moving train, kin get relief from Railways

BENGALURU: Death or injury caused while boarding or deboarding trains is an untoward incident, said Karnataka High Court, awarding a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the legal heirs of an elderly woman.

Justice HP Sandesh passed the order, allowing a petition filed by the legal heirs of victim Jayamma, who died at the Channapatna railway station in Ramanagara district on February 22, 2014.

The court said it was an untoward incident as defined under Section 123 of the Indian Railways Act, and the Railways is liable to pay the compensation under Section 124A of the Act.

Jayamma was getting down from a train after realising that she had boarded the wrong one when the incident occurred. Jayamma, accompanied by her sister Rathnamma, had purchased tickets to go to Mysuru in the Tirupati passenger train. But they board the Tuticorin Express by mistake.

As they were getting down from the train, Jayamma fell on the platform and died on the spot, while Rathnamma managed to alight safely.