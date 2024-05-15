Not for 'aam aadmi'? Miyazaki mango sells for Rs 10K per fruit

DHARWAD: Imagine mangoes that sell for Rs 10,000 per fruit! One single specimen is on display at the Mango Mela here, and it is drawing huge crowds.

The state has only one tree of this mango variety, Miyazaki, claimed the farmer, Pramod Gaonkar, who has his orchard at Kalkeri village in the district. He said he planted the sapling in 2012 and in the last few years, he has harvested quite a few mangoes, earning lakhs of rupees.

He told TNIE that when he came to know about the rare Miyazaki variety, he purchased a sapling in Maharashtra and planted it in his orchard. Gaonkar, a mango trader since 1985 who also owns a few orchards, said, “This variety is from Japan. There are no issues with the tree as it has adapted well to the local climate. The tree gives a maximum of 14 fruits per season. Recently, a dozen mangoes were sold for around Rs 2.5 lakh. The price is high because it is a rare fruit that has health benefits.”

He said, “I have sold the mangoes to a consumer in Koppal at Rs 10,000 per fruit. Only a few buyers are available in the state. It is rich in nutrition and has vitamin A, B and C. The fruit is also good for the skin. I had not disclosed the price and availability of these mangoes as I was worried about my safety. I have displayed one fruit here to educate other growers.”

The mango is rich purplish red and is also called sun egg because of its colour and texture. Each fruit weighs around 200-350 gm.