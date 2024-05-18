Orange alert as heavy rain forecast for three days in Karnataka

BENGALURU: India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, on Friday issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in parts of coastal and south-interior Karnataka from May 19 to 21. These places may see a dip in maximum temperature by 3 degrees Celsius.

“Karnataka did not receive any rain from December 2023 to this April. However, Karnataka is expected to experience good rain in the next five days,” CS Patil, scientist and director, IMD, Bengaluru, said. He said light to moderate rain is expected across the state in the next five days. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. These districts are expected to receive 7 cm rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong surface winds ranging from 40 to 50 km per hour till May 21.

IMD said more than 75% of southern and coastal Karnataka, and 25-50% of north interior Karnataka will receive rain. The maximum expected temperature will go down by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts will be unaffected by rain.

Rain biggest challenge for RCB

A resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die match that will decide the fourth and final team for the IPL playoffs in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. RCB’s fight will not just be with the Men in Yellow, but also with the Rain Gods as showers are forecast for Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with 11 balls to spare. A washout would mean CSK will sail to the playoffs.