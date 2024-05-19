Karnataka: Bus suspends mid-air, pax escape narrowly

BENGALURU: Passengers of a KSRTC bus had a narrow escape, as the bus was dangling in the air, after it lost control and hit a flyover median and jumped on to the other side of the flyover.

The bus was heading to Bengaluru from Somwarpet via Tumakuru with 15 passengers along with the driver and the conductor. The accident could have been fatal for many, as the bus would have fallen down 40-feet, if not for the adjoining flyover.

In the accident, eight passengers including the bus driver and conductor were injured. The incident took place on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway at Madanaykanahalli flyover on Saturday morning.

The police said that around 11 am, the driver took a right turn on the highway and lost control, hitting the divider. Public alerted the police, who rushed to the scene. Injured passengers and staff were admitted to a nearby hospital, and two of them suffered major injuries.

The incident caused a traffic jam on the flyover for around two hours. Nelamangala Traffic Police have registered a complaint against KSRTC and the bus driver under IPC 279 and IPC 337.