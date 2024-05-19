'There was shock, some were seen crying': Passenger recounts horror of Air India Express engine fire

BENGALURU: Dr Jeffy Cherry was one of the 179 passengers on the Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi, which caught fire mid-air and returned to Kempegowda International Airport.

The dentist from Thrissur commended the evacuation team for their excellent job in ensuring the safety of all on board. He recounted the terrifying experience of seeing sparks near the wing of the flight in the darkness.

Dr Cherry and his mother C M Shantha had come to Bengaluru on Saturday morning by an Indigo flight to attend the funeral of a relative. They were returning to home by IX 1132 from Terminal 2 when the drama occurred.

He told TNIE, “The flight was supposed to depart at 9 pm on Saturday but it had not yet returned from another trip. The airline had intimated us earlier in the day that the flight would be delayed by an hour. The boarding finally took place at 10.30 pm. A little later, the flight took off.”

The incident unfolded a little after we were in the air, he recalled. “Most of the flyers were from Kerala. I was seated in the middle in the left side of the aircraft. I could hear a ‘thud’ sound coming from the right side of the flight. The sound kept increasing gradually. Suddenly, a little girl said aloud that she could see fire from the wing of the aircraft. Then many started moving towards the right end and we all could see the fire. One of us alerted a male cabin crew member who took a look and immediately went inside the cockpit to alert the pilot.”

The crew advised all of us to go to our seats and remain seated. “At this time, the pilot announced that they were going back to have an emergency landing at Bengaluru. There was shock and almost everyone was frightened after they heard this.”