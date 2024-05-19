'There was shock, some were seen crying': Passenger recounts horror of Air India Express engine fire

BENGALURU: Dr Jeffy Cherry was one of the 179 passengers on the Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi, which caught fire mid-air and returned to Kempegowda International Airport.
The dentist from Thrissur commended the evacuation team for their excellent job in ensuring the safety of all on board. He recounted the terrifying experience of seeing sparks near the wing of the flight in the darkness.
Dr Cherry and his mother C M Shantha had come to Bengaluru on Saturday morning by an Indigo flight to attend the funeral of a relative. They were returning to home by IX 1132 from Terminal 2 when the drama occurred.
He told TNIE, “The flight was supposed to depart at 9 pm on Saturday but it had not yet returned from another trip. The airline had intimated us earlier in the day that the flight would be delayed by an hour. The boarding finally took place at 10.30 pm. A little later, the flight took off.”
The incident unfolded a little after we were in the air, he recalled. “Most of the flyers were from Kerala. I was seated in the middle in the left side of the aircraft. I could hear a ‘thud’ sound coming from the right side of the flight. The sound kept increasing gradually. Suddenly, a little girl said aloud that she could see fire from the wing of the aircraft. Then many started moving towards the right end and we all could see the fire. One of us alerted a male cabin crew member who took a look and immediately went inside the cockpit to alert the pilot.”
The crew advised all of us to go to our seats and remain seated. “At this time, the pilot announced that they were going back to have an emergency landing at Bengaluru. There was shock and almost everyone was frightened after they heard this.”
The cabin crew was handling the situation remarkably well, he added. “Almost all passengers were praying and many started crying too. There was a lot of fear and the flame could be seen very clearly too since it was dark,” he added.
After the flight landed at Bengaluru safely, the emergency exits were opened and passengers were advised on how to go about it. “Though we were asked to come in a queue, many passengers started pushing ahead and rushing. Many were trying to take their luggage along and were trying to take it from above but were directed to leave them behind and rush,” the dentist said.
The evacuation slide (also called as emergency escape slides are inflatable slides made of strong fibres) was deployed on both ends to facilitate passengers slide down comfortably) opened near the exit doors.
“Many rushed down. The elderly were a bit worried but they were convinced and reassured by the crew to slide down and men were waiting below to help them. Then, we were all immediately made to board a shuttle bus and taken to the terminal,” he said.
However, the dentist said he was completely unimpressed by what happened there. Though food and drinks were provided, the right support at the airport was lacking, he added.
“Many had left their handbags on the flight and desperately wanted them. The elderly had medicines in it. We were told the bags would reach Kochi but flyers engaged in much argument and demanded their bags be handed over.”
Air India Express staff told us that flyers could leave by a flight at 2 am on Sunday but most refused to travel without baggage.
“Finally, both our hand baggage and check-in baggage were handed over to all by 2.30 am. We were then told that we could leave by the 5 am flight but the timing was repeatedly changed. Finally, by 10 am on Sunday, a flight was arranged in which 122 passengers could travel. We had major arguments and refused to travel until all the 179 flyers could be accommodated. We left only after it was clear that arrangements for the rest would be made by subsequent flights. The flight took off by 11.30 am finally.”
The doctor and his mother reached Kochi safely by late afternoon