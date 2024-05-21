730 and counting: Lion-tailed macaques fight all odds in Uttara Kannada

HONNAVAR(UTTARA KANNADA): The Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) population in Uttara Kannada, believed to be the largest in the country, is found to be stable as per a scientific study, despite forest fragmentation, habitat loss and anthropogenic pressure.
The final report on the population status of Lion Tailed Macaque and other diurnal arboreal mammal in and around Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary, Karnataka, by Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Changes and Karnataka Forest Department is out. The report states that the rare and critically endangered primates, numbering 730 are the largest group in the country and perhaps the world, as the species are endemic to Western Ghats and are restricted to the rain forests in the region.
The sanctuary is spread across a massive area of 930.16 sq km across Sirsi Forest Division and Canara Circle and Shivamogga Wildlife Division of Shivamogga Circle, covering eight forest ranges -- Kyadagi, Siddapur forest Range in Sirsi Forest, Honnavar, Gerusoppa, Bhatkal and Kumta ranges in Honnavar Forest Division. Kagar and Kargal forest ranges in the Shivamogga Forest Division has 41 individuals, 89 in South of the sanctuary and 649 in the North of the sanctuary.
The study conducted in late 2022 has found that the LTMs are thriving despite the odds in their habitat. “This place cannot be considered as completely undisturbed. This is no doubt a good habitat. The population is stable and is as per the carrying capacity of the area. But it is not free from encroachment. The good thing about this is these encroachments, unlike in Annamalai, Vellamalai in Tamil Nadu and Neliyammbadi in Kerala, have no big estates or lands. These patches of lands are not connected. If connected, the rainforest would be fragmented and the corridor would be broken,” said Honnavali N Kumara, Principal Scientist - Conservation Biology, SACON.
Stating that the habitat should be maintained and managed very well, he said, “There is a habitat contiguity there. This holds the key for conservation of LTM. But there are paddy fields and areca groves. There is a bigger role to ensure that the Myristica swamps, which is the primary source of food for macaques, are not converted or diverted into human habitat and agriculture fields. The worry is that there are still 15,000 people residing in these forest patches,” said Kumara.
The sanctuary is managed by three officers from Sirsi, Honnavar and Shivamogga. The report suggests appointment of one officer exclusively for the sanctuary in the interest of conservation and protection. “We have already submitted a proposal to the department. It will be a reality soon,” said Vasanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests, Canara Circle.
The Non-Timber Forest Produce like Garcinia gummigutta, Myristica malabarica and other produce forms the food for the macaque which is harvested indiscriminately by the villagers. The study suggests appointment of Village Forest Committees to control this harvesting. “Immediately, when the Garcinia becomes a fruit, the villagers harvest it. The macaque consumes it at a particular stage. But the people never allow it to reach that stage,” explained Kumara.
The study also mentions restoration of habitat and corridor and insulation of high-voltage transmission lines to prevent the accidents.