730 and counting: Lion-tailed macaques fight all odds in Uttara Kannada

The study conducted in late 2022 has found that the LTMs are thriving despite the odds in their habitat. “This place cannot be considered as completely undisturbed. This is no doubt a good habitat. The population is stable and is as per the carrying capacity of the area. But it is not free from encroachment. The good thing about this is these encroachments, unlike in Annamalai, Vellamalai in Tamil Nadu and Neliyammbadi in Kerala, have no big estates or lands. These patches of lands are not connected. If connected, the rainforest would be fragmented and the corridor would be broken,” said Honnavali N Kumara, Principal Scientist - Conservation Biology, SACON.

Stating that the habitat should be maintained and managed very well, he said, “There is a habitat contiguity there. This holds the key for conservation of LTM. But there are paddy fields and areca groves. There is a bigger role to ensure that the Myristica swamps, which is the primary source of food for macaques, are not converted or diverted into human habitat and agriculture fields. The worry is that there are still 15,000 people residing in these forest patches,” said Kumara.

The sanctuary is managed by three officers from Sirsi, Honnavar and Shivamogga. The report suggests appointment of one officer exclusively for the sanctuary in the interest of conservation and protection. “We have already submitted a proposal to the department. It will be a reality soon,” said Vasanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests, Canara Circle.

The Non-Timber Forest Produce like Garcinia gummigutta, Myristica malabarica and other produce forms the food for the macaque which is harvested indiscriminately by the villagers. The study suggests appointment of Village Forest Committees to control this harvesting. “Immediately, when the Garcinia becomes a fruit, the villagers harvest it. The macaque consumes it at a particular stage. But the people never allow it to reach that stage,” explained Kumara.

The study also mentions restoration of habitat and corridor and insulation of high-voltage transmission lines to prevent the accidents.