A lifeline for many, Kabini Dam forgotten on its golden jubilee

MYSURU: May 20 marked a significant milestone in the history of Karnataka’s agriculture landscape. It was the 50th anniversary of Kabini Dam’s construction and operation.

However, what should have been a day of celebration has turned into a moment of disappointment for the local community as the authorities have neglected this historic occasion, failing to organise any commemorative events or functions.

Though the work on constructing the dam commenced in 1959, it was completed in 1974, and on May 20, 1974, the Kabini dam began its vital role in transforming the agricultural landscape of the region as water was released into the Kabini left bank canal for the first time, bringing immense relief and joy to farmers.

Instead of festive celebrations marking the dam’s golden jubilee, there is a palpable sense of anger among the farmers and the residents here against the authorities for turning a blind eye to the occasion. The State Government’s apparent oversight has not gone unnoticed, with many farmers disappointment.

“Forget developing the region, the least we were expecting from the government or authorities was a celebration to honour this milestone. Kabini Dam is our lifeline,” says Kumara, a resident of Beechanahalli.

The lack of acknowledgement from the authorities has left many questioning the government’s commitment to supporting and preserving such vital infrastructure.

“Successive governments announced that HD Kote town and the Kabini region would be developed using a special grant. In the budget, a botanical garden at the Kabini dam site was also announced on the lines of the Brindavan Gardens in KRS but remained only on paper.

The local MLA, too, announced last year that the golden jubilee would be planned, the dam would be developed, and it would be a yearlong celebration. It only remained as a promise, and nothing progressed thereafter,” says Sunil, a resident of Bidarahalli.

Meanwhile, a retired staff member of the dam revealed that all the details regarding this were provided to the officials as well, but they have not taken things seriously.

When The New Indian Express asked an official from the Water Resources Department for not holding any event to celebrate the occasion, the officer, on condition of anonymity, said that they had not received any directives from the government in this regard. “When I checked with my senior officials, they told me to cite the ‘Model Code of Conduct’ for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as a reason,” he added.