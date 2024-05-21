DKS, Shivarame plotted to destroy Gowda: HDK

BENGALURU: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that the Congress government has been misusing IPC Section 376 (rape charge) against those who are saying the truth about the pen drives containing sleazy videos, allegedly of Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna.
He told reporters that the government had booked BJP leader and lawyer G Devaraje Gowda under IPC Section 376 in an old case, for releasing the audio of a conspiracy on circulating the pen drives.
“Are you going to destroy the whole family because of someone’s mistake? Is this justice? Dear Siddaramaiah, you grew up eating food from my mother’s hand when you were in our party. Do you know the pain of that mother? If you are honest, look into investigation of this case,” he suggested to the chief minister.
He questioned why action was not yet taken against Prajwal’s driver Karthik, who allegedly played a key role in the circulation of the pen drive. “Arrest and hang those who shot the videos, but why target the Deve Gowda family? There should be a probe into circulation of the pen drive that has affected the women victims,” he urged.
He also urged Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to immediately register a case against DyCM DK Shivakumar and former MP LS Shivarame Gowda for allegedly hatching a plot to politically destroy Deve Gowda’s family. “In the conversation, one of them asks why Deve Gowda hasn’t committed suicide yet. Everything is revealed in the conversation between Shivakumar, Shivarame Gowda and Devaraje Gowda,” he said.
Kumaraswamy claimed that he met Shivakumar in Tihar Jail, and also his mother, but the DyCM has showed little courtesy. “After the audio release, Shivakumar is missing. He should have given instructions to act when he got the pen drive, but he made it an election commodity,” he said.
He also alleged that Karnataka DG&IGP Alok Mohan was settling scores with the Gowda family through the alleged sex scandal. “When I was CM for 14 months, I did not make him Bengaluru City police commissioner, so he is avenging us,” he alleged. The women in the videos were summoned to the DGP’s office in Bengaluru from Holenarasipura, and their complaints were typed here against Revanna and Devaraje Gowda under Section 376, he alleged.
Miscreants throw eggs at Shivarame’s house
Five unidentified persons threw eggs at former MP LR Shivarame Gowda’s residence in Banagiri Nagar in Bengaluru on Sunday night. The incident follows the release of an audio clip, in which the former MP purportedly spoke disrespectfully of HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. CK Achukattu police have registered a case.