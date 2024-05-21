DKS, Shivarame plotted to destroy Gowda: HDK

BENGALURU: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that the Congress government has been misusing IPC Section 376 (rape charge) against those who are saying the truth about the pen drives containing sleazy videos, allegedly of Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna.

He told reporters that the government had booked BJP leader and lawyer G Devaraje Gowda under IPC Section 376 in an old case, for releasing the audio of a conspiracy on circulating the pen drives.

“Are you going to destroy the whole family because of someone’s mistake? Is this justice? Dear Siddaramaiah, you grew up eating food from my mother’s hand when you were in our party. Do you know the pain of that mother? If you are honest, look into investigation of this case,” he suggested to the chief minister.

He questioned why action was not yet taken against Prajwal’s driver Karthik, who allegedly played a key role in the circulation of the pen drive. “Arrest and hang those who shot the videos, but why target the Deve Gowda family? There should be a probe into circulation of the pen drive that has affected the women victims,” he urged.