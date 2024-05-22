Just 35 per cent clear II-PUC exam in their second attempt

BENGALURU: Just 35.25 per cent of 1.5 lakh students, who attempted the second examination for II Pre University Course (PUC), cleared the exam. The exams were conducted between May 15 and 18 in 28 centres and the results were announced on Tuesday by the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The first examination was attempted by 6,81,079 students and the overall pass percentage stood at 81.15.

As usual, girls outperformed boys. Of the 1,49, 942 students, 84,632 were boys of which 26,496 passed whereas of the 64,310 girls, 26,009 cleared their exams. The highest pass percentage in the second examination was in Science (56.16%) followed by Arts (22.24%) and Commerce (22.06%).

Vidyashree R from Jyothi PU College in Yeshwantpur scored the highest improvement in Kannada language with a difference of 51 marks. She earlier secured only 24 marks. The highest improvement in English and Sanskrit was 37 marks followed by 36 marks in Hindi, 46 in History, 39 in Economics and 37 in Business studies.

In Physics, a student from Udupi improved her score by 43 marks and in Chemistry the highest improvement was by 44 points, Maths 48 marks, Biology 36 marks and Computer Science 35 marks.