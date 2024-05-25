Education department gives 7-point plan to Karnataka govt schools to bring back students

“It should be checked that all children in the age group of 6-14 are enrolled in schools, leaving no child out. Bus passes should be arranged with the help of donors and alumni for boy students,” read the circular. Schools must ensure that students in classes 1 to 5, 1 to 6, 1 to 7 and 1 to 8 are enrolled in higher classes and are tagged. “These students should be enrolled in the next classes in nearby schools and the headmaster of the previous school should take steps to make sure students secure admission and maintain a record of the number of boys and girls,” explained the letter dated May 23.

Outreach programmes should be conducted at the local level with parents and panchayats to nudge them to send children to schools. The department directed that the Academic Guidebook for schools, which has been released, needs to be adhered to by all teachers and headmasters. With that, the annual action plan must be implemented and Setu Bandha literature should be used to teach students.