No plan for 38 buildings, BBMP drags feet

Reacting to the development, AEE Venkatesh, Whitefield sub-division, said as some of the residents had approached court after the ADTP passed provisional orders on the property, the court has sought fresh orders to site owners and developers. Meanwhile, notices have been issued to 38 buildings under Section 313 of the BBMP Act, asking owners to show records. “We will check records, issue provisional orders under Section 248(1) and 248(2), and follow up with confirmation of violation order and demolish them under Section 356 of BBMP Act 2020,” said Venkatesh.

Maintain quality of potable water or face action: DyCM to officials

DyCM DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Develop-ment Minister, has warned officials of strict action if the quality of potable water is not maintained. In a letter to the BBMP commissioner, Bengaluru ZP CEO, and BWSSB chairman, he said, “All officials must ensure quality potable water for the people of Bengaluru. The officials will be held respo-nsible, and action will be taken if cases of any waterborne diseases are reported.” There are reports of waterborne diseases owing to water contamination across Karna-taka, he said, adding that issue was discussed in a meeting by the CM with the DCs.

BJP plans protest on May 28 seeking better infrastructure for B’luru

Members of the Karnataka unit of the BJP will stage a mega protest on May 28 in Benga-luru, demanding better infra-structure in the state capital. State BJP president BY Vija-yendra convened a meeting of former BBMP councillors and other elected representatives of the party, where they deci-ded to take up the protest aga-inst State Government. Vijaye-ndra said that in the last one year, the State Government has not spent a single rupee on Bengaluru’s development. “With just two days of rain last week, the city’s crumbling infrastructure was exposed,” he said. The BJP has also decided to agitate in every BBMP ward.