‘For rain & peace’: Karnataka CM, DCM visit Dharmasthala

MANGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar and a few of their Cabinet colleagues offered prayers at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple on Saturday.

Speaking to the media later, the duo said that they sought the blessings of the deity for good rains, a bumper harvest, and peace in Karnataka.

Taking to ‘X’, the CM said, “Visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and offered a special puja for good rains and crops. I prayed for happiness, peace, and prosperity in everyone’s life.” The CM further said that he met a few women devotees who expressed happiness over the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, under which Rs 2,000 is given to every woman head of the family.

“Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade expressed his happiness over the State Government’s Shakti scheme, which offers free bus rides for women in RTC buses, saying that it has helped women from different corners of the state visit the temple to have the darshan of Lord Manjunatha,” DyCM DK Shivakumar said.

The DyCM said that women devotees expressed happiness over the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. “Their prayers and blessings will give us more strength. Lord Manjunatha will also help us implement the guarantees,” the DyCM said.

Jai Shri Ram, Modi chants greet CM

A few devotees at the Dharmasthala Temple chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit by CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar on Saturday. In view of the high-profile visit, the darshan for devotees was stopped for over an hour. This had enraged the devotees, and they shouted slogans when the CM arrived.