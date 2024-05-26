Parents to be booked if minors caught driving: B Dayananda

BENGALURU : Think twice before allowing your minor children to ride or drive vehicles. If any minor is caught riding or driving vehicles, his/her parents will be held responsible and sent to jail.

The parents will be booked under non-bailable Sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

At the monthly police-public meeting, city police commissioner B Dayananda said giving vehicle keys to underaged children is as good as giving a weapon to them. “Either he will kill himself or will kill someone else. All of you must be aware of what has happened in Pune, where a minor boy killed two persons while driving a high-end car. After this, the Pune police decided to book the minor’s parents under the Juvenile Justice Act. The same will be followed here. Citing the Pune case, parents should educate their minor children about the dangers involved in riding or driving vehicles,” he added.