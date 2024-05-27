Alert technician averts train accident in Udupi

UDUPI: A possible train mishap was averted on the Konkan Railway route in Udupi after track maintenance staffer Pradeep Shetty noticed a track weld defect between Innanje and Padubidri at 2.25 am on Sunday. He reported the defect to the officials concerned immediately, and it was then restored and a track fit certificate was given at 5.58 am with the speed restriction of 20 kmph.

KRCL chairman and managing director Santosh Kumar Jha announced an immediate cash award of Rs 25,000 to Shetty which was paid at the restored track site in the afternoon.

A passenger, Vishal Shenoy, who was onboard Panchaganga Express bound to Karwar, said that the train was stopped at Nandikur station, about 9 km south of Padubidri. While Netravathi Express bound to Thiruvananthapuram Central was halted at Innanje. Shenoy saw a Rail Maintenance Vehicle (RMV) moving towards Padubidri for track restoration work.

Train number 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express was to leave Udupi at 3 am towards Mangaluru Junction while train number 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express was to pass through the stretch around 4 am on Sunday. Both the trains were stopped till the track defect was restored.

Sudha Krishnamurthy, manager, public relation, Konkan Railway, said that the train traffic was restored after the track was certified fit for operation with speed restriction of 20 kmph. B B Nikam, Regional Railway Manager, Konkan Railway claimed that weld failure happens sometimes due to sudden drop in temperature. The joint gets protected by a fish plate (splice bar) at the time of weld failure also, he said.