Death in treacherous waters of Karnataka

BENGALURU: A spate of drowning cases across Karnataka has cast a shadow over the past few weeks. While many lost their lives after venturing into water bodies at tourist spots, several drowned in lakes and agricultural ponds in rural areas, with most of the deaths being accidents.
Experts say the primary cause of accidental drowning incidents is often the ‘lack of adequate swimming skills’ among people, and highlighted the importance of adhering to safety measures, especially around open water bodies like seas. Experts stressed that even if individuals are proficient swimmers in pools, the challenges posed by the currents, waves and other unpredictable factors in natural water settings require additional training and awareness.
Experts also pointed out that a significant number of drowning incidents occur around tourist spots, and recommended that schools should prioritise teaching swimming skills, particularly in rural areas where children frequently play near lakes and ponds.
While awareness can be raised through signs and other methods, it is crucial to understand the formidable force of water. “Often, people slip and then experience breathing difficulties, which can be fatal. In such scenarios, knowing how to swim could be life-saving,” experts say.
BENGALURU RURAL
Selfies, vlogs a fatal obsession
Several incidents were recently reported from Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts where youths lost their lives while enjoying themselves near water bodies with friends. Police officials said that most of these incidents happened because of the carelessness of those who entered the water without being aware of the factors that ultimately claimed their lives.
Contrary to common belief that most drowning cases are suicidal, data from Bengaluru Rural suggest that the majority are accidental. Till May this year, there were a total of 36 drowning cases, of which 30 were accidental and six were suicidal.
Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi mentioned that people often go in groups to tourist spots and engage in restricted activities to seek thrills, which tragically leads to loss of life. Moreover, the growing trend of recording vlogs or videos, and taking selfies at every location they visit sometimes proves fatal, as people fail to pay attention to their surroundings and can be swept away by waves or fall into water bodies.
MYSURU
High risk at tourist spots
Approximately 20 people have drowned in the river Cauvery in Mysuru region from January to mid-May, with most incidents occurring at tourist spots. Police authorities say that a majority of drowning incidents occur at picnic and religious sites such as Balmuri, Muthathi, KRS backwaters, Chunchanakatte falls, Sangama, Gaganachukki and Barachukki falls, and areas near the Cauvery river.
“Most of the fatalities involve young individuals who attempt to enter deep waters despite lacking swimming skills. Despite repeated warnings, people enter rivers and lakes and meet their end in watery accidents,” an officer stated.
M Sukumar, a national-level swimmer and coach who represented Karnataka 29 times and is one of the country’s top divers, emphasised that swimming lessons be mandated in schools and colleges. “The government made education compulsory, followed by compulsory physical education in schools. Now, there is a call for swimming to be included as part of education. This initiative will help reduce the number of drowning incidents in future,” he said, and stressed the need for stringent measures around water bodies.
Sukumar insisted that everyone, including expert swimmers, should be prohibited from entering deep waters at tourist locations.
“Security personnel should be stationed to enforce this rule. Warning signs indicating water depth and hazards must be prominently displayed, and only those who are scientifically trained in swimming techniques involving proper breathing, arm movements and kicking should attempt to swim in areas with whirlpools or strong currents,” he highlighted.
The most recent accident was reported on May 12 when 26-year-old Kaushik Chowdhury, an officer from the Bengaluru Military Training School, drowned in Gaganachukki falls in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district. He fell into the water while attempting to walk close to the waterfall, unaware of the depth.
UDUPI
Dangerous waves and currents
As per statistics from the Udupi district police office, there have been 56 drowning incidents in the district from January 1 to May 22, resulting in the death of 59 people. Of them, 51 were male and eight were female.
Commenting on drowning at sea, experts said there is a misconception about swimming in the sea, and that it requires significant experience and skill beyond basic swimming ability.
Swimming coach Gangadhar G Kadekar stressed that swimming in the sea without a lifeguard is unsafe, and that contrary to common belief, waves not only push people towards the shore but also pull them into deeper water, posing significant risks.
He cautioned that the confidence gained from swimming in pools or ponds may not be sufficient for swimming in the sea or even near the beach, and warned that even a minor cramp could invalidate all prior estimates of swimmers.
Diving expert Eshwar Malpe stated that during a recent meeting with Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidyakumari, he had proposed several measures to prevent drowning incidents in the district and emphasised the importance of children learning to swim by the age of 11 or from Class 5, noting that this training can significantly reduce the risk of drowning.
SHIVAMOGGA
Hazardous modern agriculture ponds
Modern agricultural ponds, covered with thick polythene sheets to prevent water seepage, are now prevalent in rural areas. The polythene sheets were introduced to store water for crops during both winter and summer. However, this cloacks the natural edges that once offered support to individuals who fell into ponds.
As a result of this modern-day practice, two youths, aged 16 and 28, died in Channahalli village near Kumsi of Shivamogga taluk on May 23, after they slipped and fell into a 12-ft deep agricultural pond. Despite their efforts, they were unable to climb out of the pond and drowned.
Nanjesh Kumar, a farmer from Muddinakoppa village, said that earlier, natural ponds provided edges as handy support for those who fell in, but with modern agricultural ponds covered by thick plastic sheets, that support is no longer available. “The only effective way to rescue someone who falls into these ponds is to have a rope or other means ready to pull them out immediately,” he suggested.
KALABURAGI
Lack of swimming skills
Although 22 people have drowned in different parts of Kalaburagi district between January 1 and May 22, it cannot be conclusively said that all these cases were accidental. Many of them might have ended their lives by jumping into wells or other water bodies.
Kalaburagi SP Akshaya Halky said police have registered these cases as unnatural deaths, with the ages of the deceased ranging from 15 to 60 years. Sources in the district disaster management cell say that two people drowned due to the overflowing tanks or nalas in the past five months.
Dr Prabhukiran, a mental health expert at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), suggested that most of the drowning incidents might be suicide cases that many individuals contemplating suicide might change their minds at the last moment. In such instances, knowing how to swim could save their lives. He also advocated incorporating swimming into high school and college curriculum, suggesting that swimming skills would reduce drowning incidents.
KIDS AT BIGGEST RISK
May 17: Three boys aged 13-16 years, including two brothers, drowned in a pond after they slipped and fell in due to slippery edges, in Achalu village, Ramanagara
May 6: Two minors, aged 11 and 14, drowned in river Netravathi, Mangaluru
Feb 29: Four 15-year-old boys, missing after an English preparatory exam, got bogged down in silt near a railway bridge, on the banks of river Nandini, near Haleangadi, Mangaluru
May 12: Two 3-year-old children drowned in water tanks, in separate incidents, in Belagavi
May 12: Three minors, aged 11 and 12, drowned in river Pandari in Belagavi, while attempting to swim
May 10: Four-year-old drowned in a water tank in Belagavi
Four boys, aged 11 to 13, drowned while attempting to catch fish while swimming, in Hassan district
May 15: 11-year-old girl drowned in Tilari Dam waters in Belagavi, while swimming with her father
MULTIPLE FATALITIES
Three men, aged between 18 and 24, drowned off Panambur beach during a beach festival on March 3 in Mangaluru
Six members of a Hubballi family drowned in the river Kali at Akoda village near Dandeli, during a picnic on April 21. A child was swept away by strong river currents, prompted five individuals to jump in and attempt a rescue. Despite their efforts, all five drowned and so did the child
Five engineering students, including three women, drowned at the confluence of the river Cauvery in Ramanagara district on April 29
Two of the same family slipped and drowned while fishing in Udupi on May 20; they lost their lives in an attempt to rescue each other
Three regular swimmers, all boys, drowned in the Tunga river at Thirthahalli on April 2
Drowning stats in Bengaluru Rural
2024 (till May 22)
36: 30 accidental, 6 suicidal
2023
98: 77 accidental, 21 suicidal
2022
104: 78 accidental, 26 suicidal
(With inputs from Prakash Samaga/Udupi, BK Lakshmikantha/Mysuru, Ramakrishna Badseshi/ Kalaburagi, Ramachandra Gunari/ Shivamogga, Divya Cutinho/ Mangaluru, Naushad Bijapur/ Belagavi, and Subhash Chandra NS/Uttara Kannada)