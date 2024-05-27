Death in treacherous waters of Karnataka

BENGALURU: A spate of drowning cases across Karnataka has cast a shadow over the past few weeks. While many lost their lives after venturing into water bodies at tourist spots, several drowned in lakes and agricultural ponds in rural areas, with most of the deaths being accidents.

Experts say the primary cause of accidental drowning incidents is often the ‘lack of adequate swimming skills’ among people, and highlighted the importance of adhering to safety measures, especially around open water bodies like seas. Experts stressed that even if individuals are proficient swimmers in pools, the challenges posed by the currents, waves and other unpredictable factors in natural water settings require additional training and awareness.

Experts also pointed out that a significant number of drowning incidents occur around tourist spots, and recommended that schools should prioritise teaching swimming skills, particularly in rural areas where children frequently play near lakes and ponds.

While awareness can be raised through signs and other methods, it is crucial to understand the formidable force of water. “Often, people slip and then experience breathing difficulties, which can be fatal. In such scenarios, knowing how to swim could be life-saving,” experts say.

BENGALURU RURAL

Selfies, vlogs a fatal obsession

Several incidents were recently reported from Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts where youths lost their lives while enjoying themselves near water bodies with friends. Police officials said that most of these incidents happened because of the carelessness of those who entered the water without being aware of the factors that ultimately claimed their lives.

Contrary to common belief that most drowning cases are suicidal, data from Bengaluru Rural suggest that the majority are accidental. Till May this year, there were a total of 36 drowning cases, of which 30 were accidental and six were suicidal.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi mentioned that people often go in groups to tourist spots and engage in restricted activities to seek thrills, which tragically leads to loss of life. Moreover, the growing trend of recording vlogs or videos, and taking selfies at every location they visit sometimes proves fatal, as people fail to pay attention to their surroundings and can be swept away by waves or fall into water bodies.