Lansdowne, Devaraja Market in Karnataka to be razed, rebuilt

MYSURU: As the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and the Heritage Committee completed a survey of 129 heritage structures and recommended immediate restoration of 11 heritage buildings, the state government has decided to demolish Lansdowne building, Devaraja market, Maharani’s College and hostel building and construct a similar new structure. The state government has directed the department concerned to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the construction of the four structures.
The Heritage Committee that conducted the survey of all the dilapidated heritage structures listed out immediate restoration of Vani Vilas market, Attara Kacheri, Fire Brigade building, Maharani Science College, government certificated school for girls, Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, Music University, Government Children’s Girls Home and Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala and have submitted a detailed report to Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra.
The expert committee has estimated the cost at Rs 96,80,59,838 for the restoration of these 11 structures. Heritage Committee member and expert Prof Rangaraju also shared a copy of the report and briefed the status of these heritage buildings with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
In reply, Siddaramaiah asked about the status of Vani Vilas market and Chikka market in Mandi Mohalla and felt that the government is committed to demolishing the Devaraja market, Lansdowne building, Maharani’ Science College and hostel and will take up construction in this financial year. He said that the government wanted to maintain the similar structure and retain the heritage look, but considering the safety of shopkeepers and the public visiting the market and the students, they have decided to build a new structure..
When asked about a few experts suggesting restoring the existing structures, Siddaramaiah said that the government has decided to pull down the structures and will take up the construction. “It is my desire that many of these heritage buildings will be restored in the next four years, allocating funds in phases as it is difficult for any government to set aside Rs 100 crore in one go as there are too many priorities for us,” he said.
The chief minister, an alumnus of Yuvaraja’s College, said that the heritage structures add value and enrich the region’s culture.