Lansdowne, Devaraja Market in Karnataka to be razed, rebuilt

MYSURU: As the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and the Heritage Committee completed a survey of 129 heritage structures and recommended immediate restoration of 11 heritage buildings, the state government has decided to demolish Lansdowne building, Devaraja market, Maharani’s College and hostel building and construct a similar new structure. The state government has directed the department concerned to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the construction of the four structures.

The Heritage Committee that conducted the survey of all the dilapidated heritage structures listed out immediate restoration of Vani Vilas market, Attara Kacheri, Fire Brigade building, Maharani Science College, government certificated school for girls, Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, Music University, Government Children’s Girls Home and Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala and have submitted a detailed report to Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra.

The expert committee has estimated the cost at Rs 96,80,59,838 for the restoration of these 11 structures. Heritage Committee member and expert Prof Rangaraju also shared a copy of the report and briefed the status of these heritage buildings with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.