Indian business executive rescued from Myanmar captivity, reveals shocking honey-trap scam

BENGALURU: He was held captive along with several other Indians in a sprawling campus in Myawaddy, on the Myanmar-Thailand border, where they were reportedly asked to honey-trap at least three Americans on microblogging social media platform ‘X’ every day. “We were instructed to transfer the chats to our Chinese and Myanmarese ‘employees’ on their WhatsApp and Telegram groups after befriending these Americans, and the former would then scam them using their chat details,” said Jeevan, a business executive from Karnataka and one of four men from the state who were rescued along with other Indians by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The four recently returned to India from Yangon and Bangkok.

These men were conned into taking up fraudulent marketing jobs in Thailand, but landed in Myanmar instead, where they were allegedly held in captivity and forced to honey-trap foreigners, mainly Americans, using fake profiles of female models. “The Chinese men on campus share the X post profiles of some Americans, who are in their mid-40s and 50s and with a huge following on the microblogging social media platform. They ask us to impersonate female models and celebrities, and befriend the Americans using a script given by them. Once they got comfortable with us, we were asked to hand over our chats to our captors, who would scam the Americans using chat details,” he said.

While chatting, some ‘online American friends’ would ask for an audio call. “There were three Russian and Chinese women on site, who would impersonate models and speak to them. If the latter demanded a video call, they were blocked,” said Jeevan.