PM’s hate speech: Court to pass orders on plaint on June 13

BENGALURU: The special court for the trial of cases against sitting as well as former MPs/MLAs triable by a Magistrate in Bengaluru will pass the orders on June 13 on a private complaint filed by a human rights activist against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged hate speech made as a star campaigner of BJP in Rajasthan against a particular community.

The Special Court Judge KN Shivakumar said that the orders will be passed on June 13, after hearing the arguments of the counsel on behalf of the complainant Ziaurrahaman Nomani, who claimed to be a human rights activist in Bengaluru.

Arguing as to why the court has to take cognisance of the offences or refer the matter for investigation by the local police, the counsel on behalf of the complainant argued that Modi tried to divide the nation based on religion by stating that mangalasutra of the women will be taken away if the Congress comes to power and give away their gold to one particular community.

“The PM also termed the community members as intruding usurpers,” he argued. He urged the court to take cognisance of the offences under Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 503, 504 and 505(2) of IPC or refer the matter for investigation by the local police.

The complainant claimed that he initially approached the Amruthahalli police in Bengaluru who informed him that they would not be able to file an FIR against Modi as it falls under the purview of the ECI to take necessary action. He approached the ECI to desist Modi from making any further speeches and filed a private complaint with a prayer to take cognisance of the offence and refer the complaint to Amrutahalli police for investigation.