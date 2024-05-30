Karnataka: Driverless Metro train’s signaling tests from June 7

BENGALURU: With the stationary testing of the first unmanned train to be run by BMRCL nearing completion, tests related to integration of the signaling system with the prototype train are all set to commence on June 7.

These are part of the mainline testing of the driverless train, according to senior Metro officials. Commercial operations on the RV Road-Bommasandra Line (Yellow Line) will be launched in December as planned, they said.

BMRCL has plans to run a trip every 20 minutes initially with 57 onward and return trips daily. The 18.82 km elevated line has all its 16 stations and other infrastructure ready. But the much-awaited launch has not happened due to the delay in supply of communications-based train control (CBTC) trains by the Chinese firm, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen.

TNIE was given exclusive access to the operations bay of the Hebbagodi depot where the train from Shanghai, which arrived on February 14 via Chennai, is undergoing various static tests. “Static tests are done when the train is stationary. They include signal and software checks, wiring, some interface (communication between different equipment) and functional checks. We have almost completed them,” a Metro source said.