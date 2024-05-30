Karnataka: Driverless Metro train’s signaling tests from June 7

BENGALURU: With the stationary testing of the first unmanned train to be run by BMRCL nearing completion, tests related to integration of the signaling system with the prototype train are all set to commence on June 7.
These are part of the mainline testing of the driverless train, according to senior Metro officials. Commercial operations on the RV Road-Bommasandra Line (Yellow Line) will be launched in December as planned, they said.
BMRCL has plans to run a trip every 20 minutes initially with 57 onward and return trips daily. The 18.82 km elevated line has all its 16 stations and other infrastructure ready. But the much-awaited launch has not happened due to the delay in supply of communications-based train control (CBTC) trains by the Chinese firm, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen.
TNIE was given exclusive access to the operations bay of the Hebbagodi depot where the train from Shanghai, which arrived on February 14 via Chennai, is undergoing various static tests. “Static tests are done when the train is stationary. They include signal and software checks, wiring, some interface (communication between different equipment) and functional checks. We have almost completed them,” a Metro source said.
‘Train can be run with or without operator’
The source said, “A simple test run of the driverless train was done between Bommasandra and Bommanahalli as soon as it arrived. The energisation of the stretch between Bommanahalli and RV Road was completed on May 20. The mainline testing can now be done on the entire stretch.”
Apart from signal integration, third rail (the 750 Volt track which supplies power to run the train) and train performance tests will be done. “The train will be run at a slow speed initially and later at the recommended speeds,” another source said. The CBTC train can be run with or without an operator, he added. Titagarh Rail Systems in West Bengal, which is the Indian partner of CRRC, has set up a robotic automatic assembly line to ensure that trains to Bengaluru Metro are delivered as scheduled.
“The second train is slated for arrival by August, the next by September and three more by December. Of the six trains, BMRCL will run five and keep one as a backup,” another source said. Only the prototype train needs intensive tests and approval from Lucknow’s RDSO and Railway Board. Titagarh is expected to supply 15 CBTC trains (driverless ones) by March 2025.