Jealous over social media fame, girl attacks her estranged friend

MYSURU: Unable to handle the growing number of Instagram and Snapchat followers, a student along with her associates attacked her estranged friend at her house. The incident took place in the Udayagiri Police Station limits in Mysuru.

Shafia, a second-year degree student from a private college in Mysuru, has been active on Instagram and Snapchat for about two years. Her increasing popularity on these platforms led to a substantial following, which allegedly infuriated Zoya, her estranged friend, to the point of physical confrontation.

Zoya, along with her friends Faraz and Mohin, according to the complaint, stormed into Shafia’s Rajiv Nagar residence, confronting her with a strange demand to delete all her social media accounts immediately. The tension between the two had been simmering for months, with Zoya repeatedly expressing her jealousy over Shafia’s popularity in the digital world. The situation escalated when Zoya and her two accomplices allegedly broke into Shafia’s house and physically assaulted her.

The victim has lodged a complaint that the accused smashed a glass showcase in the living room, and even verbally abused Shafia in an attempt to intimidate her.

The police, who were alerted, rushed to the scene, but the trio fled before they could be apprehended. Meanwhile, a counter complaint has been filed against Shafia stating that it was Shafia who abused the trio first and tried to attack Faraz.Udayagiri police have registered cases and are investigating the matter.