Bengaluru airport's terminal two introduces massive 'Tiger Wings' vertical garden by Patrick Blanc

BENGALURU: A pioneering vertical garden, home to over 15,000 plants across 153 species—many native to Karnataka and the Western Ghats—was introduces on Thursday at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The project, named Tiger Wings, was created in collaboration with Patrick Blanc, a globally recognised botanist affiliated with the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

The garden spans 4,000 square feet and stands at a height of 30 feet and a width of 160 feet, making it Blanc’s largest project in India. The installation exemplifies the foundational philosophy of T2, seamlessly blending nature with infrastructure.

An official release stated, “Utilising a soilless system with specialised felt imported from Germany, the garden’s intricate design captures the strength and elegance of India’s national animal, the Tiger. Asparagus plants trace the silhouette of airplane wings, while vibrant red, orange, yellow, and white Ixora flowers represent the tiger’s signature pattern.”