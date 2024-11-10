Congress functionary slaps minister at private ceremony in Mysuru

MYSURU: An alleged attack on a Karnataka minister by a Congress leader at a private function held in Mysuru is doing the rounds amid political circles.

Though no complaint has been filed or video taken, sources said the minister arrived at a hotel to attend an engagement ceremony organised by an elected representative.

The minister came across the leader, spoke to him in a lighter vein and touched his head. Suddenly an enraged Congress leader slapped the minister, shocking the people around, the sources said. Both the minister and the leader have known each other for many years and worked together in Janata Dal and Congress now.

The minister’s supporters and others left the place without creating ruckus to avoid public attention. When The New Sunday Express contacted a few congress leaders, they downplayed it, saying it was just for fun.

But Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the minister and Congress leader clashed over a transfer row. During his election campaigning in Channapatna, he told media persons that the slapgate was over sharing the booty. “If a minister is attacked, where is this state heading to,” he asked.