Congress seeks action against Union Min Pralhad Joshi for his remarks on Justice D’Cunha

BENGALURU: Congress leaders from Karnataka have appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to initiate action against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for allegedly defaming Justice John Michael D’Cunha and undermining the inquiry into alleged corruption in procurement of equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the Congress leaders stated that Joshi had publicly accused Justice D’Cunha of acting as an “agent,” thereby casting aspersions on his integrity and attempting to delegitimise the commission’s findings. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda submitted the memorandum to the Governor.

Justice D’Cunha Commission was constituted in August 2023 to investigate the alleged misappropriation in managing the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 to December 2022.

The Congress leaders stated that the Justice D’Cunha Committee report reveals grave instances of corruption and breach of trust in procuring Covid-19 essentials during the pandemic. “By disparaging a judge’s efforts, Prahlad Joshi has made a deliberate attempt to politicise and taint a constitutionally sanctioned inquiry, betraying the public trust in the process,” the Congress leaders stated.

They urged the Governor to bring the matter to the President’s attention, highlighting the need for immediate action against Joshi. His comments warrant an inquiry into his motives and accountability for actions that contravene the principles of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, undermining justice and setting a dangerous precedent for interference in due process.

Dinesh said Joshi’s remarks are an attempt to bring pressure on the commission and he must apologise. The Governor has assured to look into their appeal and take appropriate action, he said.

Asked if they would file a case against Joshi, the minister said that they would discuss about future course of action. The BJP leaders can criticise the Congress leaders, not the judges, he added.