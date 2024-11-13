Mangaluru lecturer dies of anaphylaxis reaction, organs donated to five

MANGALURU: The organs of Gloria Rodrigues, a lecturer of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, who died of an anaphylaxis reaction, were donated to five needy patients, on Wednesday.

A statement from Father Muller Medical College Hospital which harvested the organs of Rodrigues (23) said she experienced an anaphylactic reaction leading to severe brain stem dysfunction. She was confirmed brain dead by two teams of doctors – first on November 11 at 4.10 pm and then on November 12 at 6 pm. The family gave oral consent for donating her organs.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that can affect multiple organ systems. Rodrigues, a faculty of the department of commerce at St Aloysius College, is learnt to have developed an allergic reaction soon after she had her meals a few days ago.