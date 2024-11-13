Truck mows down two arguing over accident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two drivers, who were arguing over a road accident standing on the busy Kempegowda International Airport Road, were run over by a cement bulker truck involved in the accident, after a BMTC Volvo bus rammed it. The accident occurred on Monday around 11.25 pm on Bengaluru-Ballari Road flyover opposite Legacy Apartment in Yelahanka traffic police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Jagadish, 40, driver of an SUV, and Kuldeep Kumar, 42, driver of the cement bulker truck.

Police said that around 11.20 pm, the truck rammed the SUV from behind. Drivers of both the vehicles entered into an argument after parking their vehicles in a dangerous manner on the flyover. The BMTC Volvo bus driver, who was proceeding towards the airport from Hebbal, could not apply the brakes due to poor visibility and rammed the cement bulker truck from behind.

The truck, which moved forward, mowed down both the drivers. The drivers were standing between the truck and the SUV.

Kuldeep died on the spot, while Jagadish died on the way to a nearby hospital.