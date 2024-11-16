Siddaramaiah vs Deve Gowda: It is an all out war!

BENGALURU: A political storm is brewing in Karnataka as the long-standing rivalry between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has flared up once again, with both sides preparing for an explosive showdown in the coming weeks. The battlefront? The heart of Old Mysore — Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagar, Chamarajnagar, Mysore and other parts of Old Mysore.
The latest chapter of this high-stakes feud was ignited by an oath taken by the former PM, H.D. Deve Gowda, during a recent campaign rally in Channapatna. "I will uproot the Congress government in Karnataka," Gowda declared, sending shockwaves through the state’s political corridors. His vow has seemingly struck a raw nerve with the CM, who is now pulling out all stops to quash the JD(S) leader’s challenge and defend Congress’ turf.
In a bold move that signals the beginning of what could be a brutal campaign, Siddaramaiah has instructed his close allies and party strategists to launch a counter-offensive like never before. Sources close to the Chief Minister say that Siddaramaiah has called for a series of high-profile AHINDA rallies — a rallying cry for Dalits, Backward Castes, and Minorities — specifically aimed at consolidating support in regions where the Deve Gowda family holds strong sway in Old Mysore region.
The first of these rallies is scheduled for December 5th in Hassan, the very bastion of the Gowda family. In what is expected to be a direct challenge to Gowda’s political supremacy, Congress will take charge of the rally, with district minister K.N. Rajanna — a fierce opponent of the Gowda’s who worked for his defeat in Tumkur — spearheading the operations in Hassan.
Siddaramaiah’s strategy is clear: target the regions in Old Mysore, where the JD(S)-BJP alliance has been gaining ground, threatening Congress’ hold on key constituencies. Hassan, Mandya, Mysore, Ramnagar, and Chamarajanagar — all areas where the Gowda family’s political influence runs deep — are set to be battlegrounds in this high-octane political duel.
This aggressive rallying strategy comes nearly two decades after a similar confrontation between the two political titans. Back in 2005, Siddaramaiah, who was the Deputy Chief Minister under the JD(S) banner, was famously ousted from the party for organizing AHINDA rallies, which had begun to erode Gowda's base among the backward classes and Dalits. Now, as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah appears ready to return to these roots, aiming to wrest control back from the JD(S) in what is shaping up to be a defining moment in Karnataka's political history.
According to insiders, Siddaramaiah’s focus will be on rallying the marginalized communities — particularly Dalits, Backward Castes, and Minorities — who have traditionally formed the backbone of Congress’ support in the region. In a state where caste politics has always been a potent weapon, the AHINDA rallies will be aimed at galvanizing these communities and reaffirming Congress’ commitment to their welfare.
While this marks the official beginning of the political clash, the tension between Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda has been simmering for years, with both men eyeing dominance in the Old Mysore region. Analysts are already predicting that this war of words and rallies will only intensify in the coming days.
Political analysts believe that the outcome of this battle could have far-reaching consequences for Karnataka’s political landscape. "Siddaramaiah's AHINDA movement has the potential to redefine caste dynamics in the state, especially if he can successfully challenge Gowda's hold on his family’s strongholds," explains a political commentator based in Bengaluru.
But Gowda’s camp is not one to back down easily. A senior JD(S) leader has already dismissed Siddaramaiah’s move as a desperate attempt to stay relevant in the face of growing anti-Congress sentiment in the state. “Siddaramaiah is trying to revive a failed movement,” the JD(S) leader said, “but the people of Karnataka know who stands for their development, and it’s not Congress.”
As December 5th approaches, all eyes will be on Hassan, where the political heat is expected to be at an all-time high. Will Siddaramaiah’s AHINDA rallies succeed in shoring up Congress’ base, or will Deve Gowda’s aggressive campaign dismantle Siddaramaiah’s vision for Karnataka’s future?
One commentator wryly asked as Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy have predicted that the government will not last beyond January and if Siddaramaiah is ousted as Chief Minister who will continue the battle after that.
The stage is set, and the gloves are off. The battleground has indeed been ignited, and it promises to be an epic clash between two of Karnataka’s most powerful political figures