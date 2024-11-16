Tension in Chintamani village as groups squabble over land

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Tension prevails at Thimmasandra village in Chintamani taluk after an argument broke out between a Dalit family and members of the local Jamia Masjid over a piece of land on Thursday.

While the Dalit family members claimed that the land belongs to them and that it has been under their possession for several years, the representatives of the masjid argued that it is owned by the masjid.

Police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. Though the incident took place on Thursday, it came to light on Friday.

According to police sources, the dispute over the land has been pending before a local court since 2016.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media, BJP state president BY Vijendra stated that the Waqf issue has become a cause for concern for farmers. The Congress government has instructed revenue officials to take away farmers’ land that have been mentioned as Waqf property, he alleged.

Vijendra said that if revenue officials continue to trouble the farmers, BJP workers will launch an agitation against the Congress government.

According to police sources, on a complaint from the representatives of the masjid, a case has been registered against some unknown persons. However, no one has been arrested so far.