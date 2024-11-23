Hair dryer blast: Quarry worker arrested for murder plot in Karnataka

BAGALKOTE: The investigation into the hair dryer blast case in Ilkal town in Bagalkote district revealed that it was a murder plot by a quarry worker.

Siddappa Sheelavant (35), a quarry worker, had plotted to eliminate one Shasikala on November 15, but it left his beloved Basava Rajeshwari wounded, police said.

He has been arrested and has confessed to his crime, they said.

Sheelavant, a resident of Kushtagi Taluk of Koppal district, worked in a granite company.

Well versed with the use of explosives in the granite industry, Sheelavant plotted to eliminate Shasikala as he suspected that she was behind the rift between him and his beloved Rajeshwari.

Rajeshwari, a widow, was in love with Sheelavant. Recently, Rajeshwari became a friend of Shasikala and for the past one month, she started drifting away from Sheelavant.

Angered over it, Sheelavant planted a detonator in a hair dryer and couriered it to Shasikala's address.

On November 15, Shasikala received it. As she was busy with some work, she gave it to Rajeshwari, who stays next door, to see what it was.

Rajeshwari opened and switched on the hair dryer. It blasted, ripping apart her palm, police said.