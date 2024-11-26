No money for bond, Koppal villagers still in jail

KOPPAL: Marakumbi’s 98 villagers have got bail in Dalit atrocity case but most of them are still in jail. Reason: Many families are struggling to arrange Rs 50,000 for a bond that should be submitted to Dharwad High Court to get bail.

In some families, 2-3 members are in jail. There is tension in the village which is wearing a deserted look. Many families in Marakumbi are working as daily wagers and they cannot forgo even a day’s salary as they are all dependent on daily wages.

Now, they have to arrange Rs 50,000 for bond. Some people are selling their gold ornaments while some are planning to raise hand loans.

Nagamma (name changed), an elderly woman and a resident of Marakumbi village, is now sitting at home with no option. His only son, who was also a daily wager, is in jail now.

She asked many people for money. Many elderly people in Marakumbi village are striving hard to bring out their family members from the jail. As of Monday, some family members have arranged money and have also met lawyers but still many families are trying to arrange money.

Marakumbi villagers were arrested on October 23 and were sentenced to life imprisonment in a Dalit atrocity case. Later, on November 13, all 98, except accused 1.