There's a possibility of cabinet, portfolio reshuffle: Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: With reports of a possible cabinet reshuffle going viral after the bypolls held in three assembly segments of the state recently, several ministers continue to hint at it. However, the party high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remain non-committal on the issue.

According to sources, some of the underperforming ministers in the cabinet are expected to make way for new faces in the next few weeks. However, there is no clarity on this matter, as the government is unlikely to make any changes to its cabinet until the end of the winter session of the legislature, scheduled to be held from December 9 to 20 in Belagavi.

Commenting on the possible cabinet reshuffle, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that discussions were ongoing (within the party) regarding the reshuffle and potential changes to the portfolios of some ministers. "I am not sure when the reshuffle or change of portfolios will take place," he added.