1924 Belagavi Congress session, only one that Mahatma chaired

BELAGAVI: The 155th Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on Wednesday also marked the centenary of the 39th Congress Plenary presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi (then called Belgaum) in 1924.

The three-day session began on December 26, 1924, and is considered a significant event in the Independence Movement as it motivated the youth to actively participate in the freedom struggle.

According to available records, several prominent leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Maulana Azad, and Gangadharrao Deshpande, attended the Belagavi Congress session.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Subhash Kulkarni recalled what his father - freedom fighter RH Kulkarni - told him about the session.

“Several freedom fighters from various cities and towns had put pressure on Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the Congress secretary, to hold the 39th Congress Plenary in their respective areas, but late Gangadharrao Deshpande, a freedom fighter from Belagavi, was able to convince the Mahatma of the significance of having it in Belagavi,” Subhash said.

Belagavi tryst with Gandhi

According to Subhash, Mahatma Gandhi visited Belagavi at least six times during the freedom struggle.

“At a time when the freedom movement was gaining momentum in 1916, Gandhiji had come to Belagavi along with Balagangadhar Tilak. Several youth leaders from Belagavi had urged Gandhiji not to visit Belagavi at that time, but the Mahatma dared to visit, saying that except for his death, nothing can prevent him from visiting Belagavi,” Subhash said.