Trekking to reopen in Karnataka starting Thursday; online ticketing now required

BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday said that trekking in certain forest areas, including Kumara Parvatha, will be allowed from Thursday.

It was suspended a few months ago because of overcrowding and complaints of littering along the trekking routes. Trekkers will now have to book tickets through the forest department’s website.

Khandre said trekking will be launched officially on Thursday. He was speaking on the sidelines of the 70th Wildlife Week celebrations after inaugurating a walkathon from Cubbon Park to Lal Bagh.

Khandre, actor Rishabh Shetty, forest officials, conservationists, experts and nature lovers participated in the walkathon.

The forest department and the Eco-Tourism Development Board were directed to undertake a carrying-capacity study of the trekking routes. It was also announced to regulate tourism through a single window portal.

“Henceforth, bookings for trekking, safari, forest guesthouses and even boating will have to be done through the department’s website,” a senior forest official told TNIE.

In view of several complaints related to bookings made through the board’s website, the government decided to make them through the department’s portal.

There were instances of trekkers paying up to Rs 5,000 per booking and tour operators paying only Rs 700 a ticket to the department. Also, there were instances of allowing bookings without any regulation, leading to overcrowding in some places.

“Now, while booking, details of trekkers, including their ID proof and photographs, should be uploaded. Trekkers should show their ID cards to forest officials before entering the forest. Gradually, more booking services will be added. Ticket pricing will also be streamlined to regulate the crowd,” the official said.

Khandre said that around 10,000 acres of encroached forest land has been recovered. The state’s forest cover has to be increased to meet the norm that 33 per cent of land should have green cover. But in Karnataka, it is only 22 per cent.