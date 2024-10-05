BDA chief cracks whip on staff, seeks daily work report

BENGALURU: Staff and officials at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) have been given a reminder to pull up their socks and shed their “laidback” attitude as they are now under watch.

Commissioner N Jayaram has mandated that all engineers and top officers in the department specify details on the work they have put in daily, beginned on October 4. The daily report needs to be submitted in their handwriting to the commissioner’s office.

The commissioner held a meeting on Thursday and clarified that a strict daily tab would be kept on the working of every officer.

A source privy to the meeting said engineers in particular are under the lens. “A few of them tend to state that they were on certain inspections, or were involved in identifying or clearing encroachments and take a break from work. Its objective is to rein in such people and make them accountable during work hours.”

This would apply to engineers, land acquisition officers, the revenue officers and the Special Task Force (STF) of the authority which would total over 100 staff.

Another official said so far only a monthly report on duty was being dispatched. “Making us submit a daily report would definitely make everyone do some justice to their work,” he added.

Staff not available when people come to meet them, forcing them to wait for hours, is a common complaint at the BDA head office at Palace Gutahalli.