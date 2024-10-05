Karnataka: JDS leader rubbishes realtor’s charges, says his phone was tapped

BENGALURU: Former MLC and JDS Bengaluru city unit president, HM Ramesh Gowda, on Friday alleged that his phone was being tapped by the state’s Internal Security Division. The JDS leader said he would file a complaint with the police commissioner and an investigation should be conducted.

On Friday, based on realtor Vijay Tata’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for allegedly demanding Rs 50 crore from him. Gowda rubbished the allegations and demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team to ensure justice. Gowda and other JDS leaders protested against the police in front of Amruthalli Police Station in Bengaluru for not filing an FIR despite their complaints against Vijay.

“If I file a complaint, it won’t be an FIR, if he files, then it will be. I will sit in protest in front of the police station. If I file complaints against all the ministers tomorrow, will they file FIRs against them?” Gowda asked.