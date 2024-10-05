Karnataka revenue minister Byre Gowda says let BJP leaders step down first

MYSURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said here on Friday that all those demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation should first put in their papers to set a new benchmark in public life.
Those in politics and public life should make responsible comments on mere allegations, he said. Clarifying that one need not resign soon after an FIR is registered, he said those against whom FIRs are registered, chargesheets filed and bail granted should also quit.
He criticised that opposition leaders, who have FIRs registered against them, are demanding the CM’s resignation. “Let there be a common law and opposition leaders should set an example by resigning first before preaching others. That will give them the moral authority to seek the CM’s resignation,” he added.
He lashed out at Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka for getting the BDA-acquired land denotified after 22 years and alleged that Ashoka bought the land before it was denotified. The applicant for the BDA land, Ramaswamy, was in no way connected with the plot, but Ashoka got it denotified within ten days, causing a huge loss to the BDA exchequer, he charged.
On Siddaramaiah’s wife Pravathy returning the sites to MUDA, he said it is a personal decision. He maintained that it was not denotified land and MUDA had given 14 sites as compensation for acquiring 3 acres 16 guntas of land.
On JDS MLA GT Devegowda saying Siddaramaiah need not resign, Byre Gowda said the two have grown up together and have known each other for decades.