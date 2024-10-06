BBMP launches extensive survey to identify, support street vendors

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated a comprehensive survey of street hawkers in all eight zones under its jurisdiction. Special Commissioner for BBMP Welfare Department, Suralkar Vikas Kishore stated that the welfare department is committed to complete it at the earliest.

According to the BBMP, over 600 enumerators have been deployed to carry out the survey. “So far around 1,800 street vendors have been identified through the survey. Based on the survey, eligible street vendors will be issued identity cards and certificates,” said Kishore.

The survey is being conducted in accordance with the Street Vendors (Livelihood Protection and Regulation of Street Trading) Act-2014 and the Karnataka Street Vendors (Livelihood Protection, Regulation and Licensing of Street Trading) Scheme-2020.