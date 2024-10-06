BBMP launches extensive survey to identify, support street vendors

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated a comprehensive survey of street hawkers in all eight zones under its jurisdiction. Special Commissioner for BBMP Welfare Department, Suralkar Vikas Kishore stated that the welfare department is committed to complete it at the earliest.
According to the BBMP, over 600 enumerators have been deployed to carry out the survey. “So far around 1,800 street vendors have been identified through the survey. Based on the survey, eligible street vendors will be issued identity cards and certificates,” said Kishore.
The survey is being conducted in accordance with the Street Vendors (Livelihood Protection and Regulation of Street Trading) Act-2014 and the Karnataka Street Vendors (Livelihood Protection, Regulation and Licensing of Street Trading) Scheme-2020.
During the survey, vendors should carry various documents, including photocopies of their Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card, Bank passbook, Family Ration Card, information about family members and a Self Declaration Certificate.
Apart from the PM’s fund, the welfare department of the corporation provides a subsidy for the purchase of e-sales vehicles, subsidy for the Onti Mane/Amrita Mahotsav Mane scheme, reimbursement of medical expenses for those suffering from serious diseases, skill training programme, reimbursement of fees for the education of children of street vendors among others.
The Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM Swanidhi) scheme for street vendors by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Campaign (DAY-NULM) will provide short loans to help the street vendors, said an official.