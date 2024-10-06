Karnataka to get rapid trains soon, announces Railway Minister Vaishnaw

BENGALURU: Rapid trains, designed to revolutionise city-to-city travel, will soon arrive in Karnataka, announced Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while inspecting the Bengaluru Cantonment station’s redevelopment work on Saturday.

He emphasised that Karnataka’s cities, such as Bengaluru and Mysuru, with distances ideal for rapid rail (less than 200 km), will greatly benefit from this new service.

The first two rapid trains have already been manufactured - from Delhi to Meerut and from Ahmedabad to Bhuj, and after a year of successful testing, large-scale production will begin, Vaishnaw said and mentioned, “Bengaluru is a magnet city, attracting people from neighbouring areas like Tumakuru and Mysuru and rapid trains will connect these cities at high frequency, transforming travel.”

The Union Minister also revealed plans to collaborate with Bengaluru Airport Authority to extend the railway line closer to the airport terminals. “We are working with the airport authority to take the railway station as close to departure and arrival terminals as possible,” he said. The plan includes doubling the railway line from Bengaluru station to Yelahanka to accommodate more passengers.