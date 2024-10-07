50-year-old woman died on spot after a snapped 11KV wire fell on her

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman died on the spot after a high voltage 11KV electric wire snapped and fell on her on Monday morning around 10 am. The incident happened at Chikkanahalli in Tavarekere police station limits of Ramanagara district.

A video of the incident has gone viral. In the 38-second video, it can be seen, the wire falling on the woman when she was talking to two other women by standing on the side of the concrete road. The other two women managed to escape in a whisker. Unaware of the dangers, one of the women tried to help the victim but she was pulled to the side by a villager. The police have registered a case of causing death by negligence (106BNS) against the concerned BESCOM officials.

The victim has been identified as Manjamma, a resident of Chikkanahalli. The incident happened outside her house. Frustrated over the death of the woman, the villagers staged a protest demanding action against the concerned BESCOM officials.

The villagers also urged the authorities to take measures to prevent such tragedies. MLA N Shreenivasaiah, who visited the spot persuaded the villagers that he would look into the issue. The body was sent to Rajarajeswari Hospital's mortuary for the postmortem.