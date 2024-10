MANGALURU: The body of BM Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, was found in the Phalguni river at Kulur near here on Monday morning.

Based on complaints from his family members, extortion and abetment to suicide cases have been registered against Rahmat 38, Abdul Sattar, Shafi, a sand merchant, Mustafa, Shoaib, and Siraj, driver of Sattar. “We have issued a lookout notice seeking information about these people,” Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told reporters.

Ali went missing on Sunday morning and his damaged BMW car was found near the bridge at Kulur.

Agrawal said Ali allegedly jumped into the river near the bridge around 4am on Sunday. “His body was recovered around 10am on Monday by a search team. We had formed six teams of experts from NDRF and SDRF and local divers. The body was handed over to Ali’s family later in the day after postmortem,” he added.

Sextortion may have played role: Mangaluru top cop

The commissioner said Ali’s family members suspected that blackmailing, threats, harassment and honeytrap by the accused led to his suicide. The accused allegedly extorted over Rs 50 lakh from Ali and have been demanding more money from him since July. Of the money paid to them, Rs 25 lakh was through a cheque. The accused allegedly blackmailed Ali of having an illicit relationship with Rahmat.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of sextortion as the accused allegedly blackmailed Ali, claiming to have his sleaze video. The truth will be revealed after the arrest of the accused, the commissioner said. Around 3am on Sunday, Ali recorded a voice message, naming the accused, including Sattar, responsible for his suicide. Ali sent this message to his family members and friends.