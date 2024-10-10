Nothing political about meeting Chikkamagaluru MLA: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

CHIKKAMAGALURU: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday clarified that he had visited Chikkamagaluru MLA HD Thammaiah on his invitation to know the extent of road damage caused by heavy rain, while substantiating that there is nothing political about his visit.

Speaking to reporters, Satish quipped, “I came to lay the foundation for road development works undertaken in the Tarikere Assembly constituency, and since Thammaiah appealed to me to visit Chikkamagaluru on the way, I am here. Where there are politicians, there is bound to be politics.” To a question on the change of guard in the state, Satish replied that he had already given statements in this regard in Mysuru and Bengaluru, and there is no need to give more answers, simply because leaders of the Opposition are critical.

He further clarified that there is no need for Siddaramaiah to step down, and he will continue as the chief minister. However, political analysts suggested that there is more than what meets the eye behind Satish’s visit to the MLA’s house, as the minister has been meeting party leaders lately.